28-member Sikh delegation led by Ajit Singh, Chairman, AJKSCC calls on LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, DECEMBER 20: A 28-member delegation of the Sikh community today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by Ajit Singh, Chairman, All Jammu & Kashmir Sikh Co-ordination Committee, comprising prominent Sikh community members including- Kulwinder Singh, President, DGPC Samba; Jaspal Singh, President, DGPC Udhampur; Prof Hardyal Singh, President DGPC Rajouri; Didar Singh, President DGPC Reasi; Avtar Singh, member DGPC Jammu; Jathedaar Gurdeep Singh; Narinder Singh Khalsa, Avtaar Singh Khalsa, among others projected various issues & grievances and sought Lt Governor’s intervention for the redressal of the same.

While highlighting the issues, Ajit Singh said that the minority Sikh community has always contributed towards development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The members of the delegation further expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration for taking unprecedented measures for the welfare and empowerment of the minority communities in J&K.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the visiting representatives, observed that the J&K Government is committed to safeguarding the rights of all the communities and is working in a planned manner to ensure equitable and just development of all citizens of the UT.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the visiting delegation that all their genuine issues would be taken up for immediate redressal.