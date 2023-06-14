J&K | Pulwama Youth, Working As Painter, Clears NEET

SRINAGAR, Jun 14: As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 results were announced, on June 13, one among the successful candidates was Umar Ahmad Ganie of Zaggigam village of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 20-year-old Umar, who works as a painter to support his family, cracked the difficult medical entrance exam NEET-UG by securing 601 marks out of 700.

Umer Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Zagigam village of the south Kashmir district, belongs to a poor family, and his achievements have made the whole area proud.

“For the past two years, I have been working as a labourer during the day and then studying in the night. I also work as a painter. I vowed to study hard and qualify NEET and by the grace of God, I have achieved success,” Ganie said.

He said he mostly relied on self-study for the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), but also took some online classes as well.

Ganie said students need not worry about lack of resources and should focus on working hard.

“Even if you do not have money, a lot of study material is available online. I want to tell everyone to work hard,” he added.

Ganie’s home has become a centre of celebrations as jubilant relatives and neighbours were making a beeline to congratulate the family for the accomplishment.

Ganie’s neighbour, Abdul Ahad, said it is a matter of immense happiness and pride that he cleared the prestigious exam. (Agencies)