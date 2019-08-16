Detention of Kashmiri leaders done following alert from agencies: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: The Government on Friday strongly defended the decision to keep a number of Kashmiri leaders under detention and said this was done following alert by security agencies as the preventive measures on Article 370 “coincided” with Independence Day and Eid.

“The Government measures coincided with two important events the Independence Day and Eid. So preventive detention has been done….This was not done just for the sake of it. There were alert from security agencies and hence such a decision was taken,” Union Minister and lawmaker from Jammu and Kashmir Jitendra Singh said at a function organised to pay homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary. (AGENCIES)