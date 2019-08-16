Ravi Shastri reappointed as Head Coach of Indian Cricket team

MUMBAI: The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Friday reappointed Ravi Shastri as the Head coach of the Indian Cricket team, after conducting interviews for the coveted post, at the BCCI headquarters, here.

Addressing a press conference, former Indian skipper Kapil said Shastri’s tenure has been extended till the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Apart from Shastri, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput were in the fray.

The three-member panel, comprising Kapil, Anshuman Gaikwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, rated Shastri at No 1, Hesson at No 2 and Moody at No 3. (AGENCIES)