Destabilizing the elected Government

Dr Satya Dev Gupta

India is the biggest democracy of the world. To run the democratic government, it is mandatory to have an accountable government and responsible opposition. A strong opposition with able, true, knowledgeable, kind, and noble persons with good oration capabilities who could project the public problems in nice, effective, impressive, strong as well as humble ways. Such opponent party leaders are needed who could command the respect not only from the opposition but from the treasury members also. But at present time the true parliamentary behavior has gone to the low ebb, the values of democracy are being shattered. One of the leaders publicly tears apart the Ordinance recommended by his own Prime Minister and others in Assembly House although implemented himself. Members of legislators manhandle and insult the speaker.

The political parties who have lost the confidence of the people hijack the house by the noisy onslaught and organize “Dharna”&”Bandh” on roads, block all the communications and bring the country to a standstill. Violence and protests are usurped with the loss of lives and property. There are some radical organizations in the country that frequently generate chaos, anarchy, and lawlessness and halt the administrative, normal work, and follow the rules for radicals. In many countries where some political groups, social organizations become irrelevant because of their unfair practices and adopted the radical means described by an American author SAUL D. ALINSKY.

THE RULES FOR RADICALS

A 1971 book written by community activist and writer Saul D. Alinsky talks about effectively running a movement for change. He intended to unite the low-income group by creating a guide for future community organizers. He speculated the communities by “Have-Nots” and endeavor for having powers by any means in social, political, legal, and economic aspects. During his activities from 1939-1971 as a social worker of community organizing, he compiled his learnings and experiences shaping them into a book and targeted his lessons at the current, new generation of radicals.The book “THE RULES FOR RADICALS” is categorized into 13 rules, the main gist of the rules described in below parameters:

“SYMBOL CONSTRUCTION”, is a narration and slogan for strengthening the unity with an organization. It imparts power and unity by which an organization or community could identify themselves to mobilize the community to implement the lost goal of direct action

To fulfill the aim, it is mandatory to have a COMMON ENEMY against whom the community can be united, this could be a politician or a party involved in some activity concerning the community and as said by Alinsky “Common Enemy” could be shaped from the external antagonist. The fight against external antagonist and the common enemy would generate courage, valour, and fighting spirit which would be reflected in the unity of the organization

All above-mentioned elements are put together in Non-Violent demonstrations and struggles which later on, could be converted into “Direct Action” as the situation arise. Direct action is the ultimate and final resort to revolutionize the society and community (Demonstrations & rallies enable the organization to progress faster and achieve the goal than through normal democratic means). All the rules were destined to improve the condition of the poorest of the poor and downtrodden. The theory of “THE RULES FOR RADICAL” is not a new idea generated by Alinsky but it has been already tried by communists and the Left block in general. The Left block theory divided the society in Russia and China ultimately turning into civil war for the purpose to gain political power.

LEFT WING & INDIAN SCENARIOS

In Indian Democracy the Indian National Congress and left parties are being wiped out as the bird of time covered the periodic distances by fluttering its bright and dark wings. In Congress, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was greatly influenced by the ideology of communism. Socialism is somewhat alike communism minced with democratic values. Leaving a few periods India was ruled by Left ideology. The Communist Party of India (CPI) founded on 26th December 1925 is the second oldest political party of India after Congress had its great influence on Indian Political Scenarios. Left Liberals and Congress etc., always support, and protect the interests of minorities and contradict, harm, or undermines the majority community i.e., Hindus. It intends to divide society into possible and attainable means. Left is an expert in the creation of narratives, making misconception or delusion with its efficient propaganda through media and information technology

However, the party split into CPI and CPI (Marxist) in 1964 on the issue of China aggression in 1962 as Kerala’s then Chief Minister Achutya Menon donated his blood for wounded soldiers in the war. This action was not liked by staunch communists, as they welcomed aggressive China as “liberator from Indian shackles”. Those party members who were in favour of China formed CPI (Marxist). The politics in this major province underwent a major change when the Left Front CPI (M) won the 1977 assembly election, defeating the incumbent Indian National Congress. CPI (Marxist) lead the Left Front and ruled over it for three decades. Left Front several times had sizable strength in Lok Sabha.

LEFT DOMINANCE

Communism is not only an ideology limited to the political arena but its multiple ramifications. The Left has spread its wings in all important walks of the country, may it be bureaucracy, judiciary, electronic or print media, journalism, educational institutions, universities, intelligentsia, etc. The followers of this stream consider themselves supper intelligent and progressive and speculate others reactionary, foolish, bourgeois, orthodox, and backward. More often the Left speaks high about the democratic values but in a true sense, it is anti-democratic, dictatorial, and autocratic. The historical and current events of nations like Russia and China reflect the essence of this philosophy. The Provincial Governments of left in India have been rude, and harsh to their opponents in opposition parties. For the establishment and installation of Communist ideologues administration more than one hundred million people were massacred in the world. Whatsoever, the Leftists are already following the guidelines mentioned by Saul D. Alinsky, a community organizer, who himself was not a follower of left ideology. The principles of Left philosophy are based on ” 1 Demoralizing 2 Destabilization 3 Crisis 4 Bloody Revolution 5 Rehabilitation.

PRESENT POLITICAL ASPECTS

With the passage of time, the Left Front strength started dwindling at the Central and Provincial levels. In West Bengal, it was uprooted by Mamta Banerjee for a decade and in Kerala the constant and continuous victory of the Left Front has been challenged by United Democratic Front and other groups. In Elections by-elections the people started rejecting the Left Front on ideological, performance, social, and economic-based theories. This political group, although democratically marginalized still maintains its power and strength using all means, may those be undemocratic or unethical.

In the current situation and scenario in Indian Democracy the political parties that have lost their grounds in the present democratic setup are now shifting to other measures for gaining political power. Once ever largest and second-largest parties i.e. Indian National Congress and Left groups CPI and CPI(M) along with other splinter groups are now applying the tactics of ” Rules for Radicals”. After losing political power in 2014 United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and its allies are desperately playing all the games to show their importance and appropriateness from time to time. They are creating narratives, constructing “symbol”, projecting “common enemy”, “dividing the society”, and eyeing on “direct action”. Some of the actions of these groups are antidemocratic, unconstitutional, illegal, and bordered to anti-national. The Left groups always took lead in such events.

Jawahar Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University, Jadav University and many others remained the epicenter for left activities. The social sciences developments in these institutions remained the target of Left Liberals to broaden its base. The followers of the Left philosophy of these institutions with the victim mindset, worked as well-oiled machinery to fulfill the agenda of their political bosses, may it be glorifying “Mahishasur” Afzal Guru by Kaneya Kumar, Omar Khalid or other so-called anti-social, anti-national, anti-Hindus, and anti-Modi.

– On the 11th of August 2012, Raza academy staged a morcha with Muslim organizations at Azad Maidan ground on alleged atrocities on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar at “Amar Jawan Jyoti” dedicated in the memory of 1857 was desecrated.

– Bhima Koregaon violence refers to violence during an annual celebratory gathering on 1st January 2018 for the 20th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon. Left Liberals, the “Urban Naxals” targeted the division of Hindu society in the name of Dalit and Marthas with 2 deaths and 35 injured.

– ShaheenBhag incident of violation, killing 53persons and loss of Crores of property, precipitated on 23rd February 2020, was an outcome of the fake narratives and deliberately made misconceptions of citizens Amendment Act on 11th November 2019..

– Another trial of unrest and agitation, based on disingenuous and fake propaganda is conducted to exploit the farmers against the democratically established Acts concerning to farmers Empowerment & Protection act 27th September, 2020 i.e. (1) Agreement on Price Assurance and (2)Farm Service Act,2020 (3) Essential Commodities (Amendment).

OPPOSITION ON WRONG FOOTINGS

The bye-laws were previously projected by the UPA government on 4th November 2012 in Ram Lila ground by then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and in October Mrs. Sonia Gandhi declared 3rd Oct 2012 to make a proposal and plan for the benefit of farmers. They assured for implementation of Prof. M. S Swaminathan, who had made recommendations of five-pronged policy through a period of December 2004-October 2006. Reports focused on the causes of distress and suicide in farmers. He recommended addressing them through a holistic policy for farmers. Although the UPA Government never took an initiative. Furthermore, UPA in its Election Manifesto of 2019 declared to implement those recommendations but now are opposing the same and creating a paradox for its commitments. The opposition is tending to create a wedge, and conflict between Hindus Sikhs, the class war between “Have and Have-Nots”, and endeavor for the genesis of a civil war.

The series of incidents after 2014 is very unfortunate. These are hampering the growth, dividing the society, and posing threats to internal and external security. The freedom, attained after countless struggles is in danger. Those political groups who have lost the confidence of people and are out of political power should do self-introspection, ponder over to remove their deficiencies, and come forward democratically and not by anarchy or taking help from external agencies.

(The author is Ex-Head of Intensive Care

Unit & Department of Anesthesia Government

Medical College Jammu.)

feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com