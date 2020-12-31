Quiz competition on Paediatrics diseases held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and Department of Paediatrics of ASCOMS & Hospital Sidhra organised quiz competition on Paediatrics diseases for students under able guidance of Dr Ravinder K Gupta, here today.

Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal ASCOMS was chief guest while Dr Rajesh Gupta, Prof & HoD Orthopaedics was guest of honour and Dr AU Sheikh and Dr CS Gupta from Forensic Department and Dr Dinesh Malhotra, Prof & HoD Ophthalmology Department also graced the quiz competition.

Four teams participated in the competition. The Team-A was represented by Niharika Gupta and Pranti Sharma while Team-B was represented by Arushi and Tamanna, Team-C was represented by Anisha and Nikhil and Team-D was represented by Tuaiba and Hadeeqa.

Eight rounds of questions were asked to the participants. Team-A and Team-D shared 90 points each, followed by a rapid fire buzzer round for both the teams, wherein Team-A was declared winner with one point.

Now, the Team-A has qualified for Zonal level round which is scheduled to be held virtually on January 4.

Later, Dr Pavan Malhotra along with Dr Rajesh Gupta and Dr Ravinder K Gupta distributed prizes among all the participants, whereas winners were awarded with certificates and mementos.

The chief guest informed that Dr Ravinder Gupta has been nominated as national convener for conducting IAP quiz.