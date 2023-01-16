Desist From Publishing Info About Sighting Of Terrorists In Rajouri: J&K Police

JAMMU, Jan 16: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday urged media fraternity to desist from publishing information about sightings of terrorists in Rajouri district.

Rajouri police stating that sharing or publishing such information is detrimental to the ongoing investigation and anti-militancy operations.

It said the media fraternity is requested to desist from publishing such sensitive information.

At least, seven civilians were killed after terrorists stormed Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 01. (KNO)