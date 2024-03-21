DEO Kulgam chairs meeting of enforcement agencies

Instructs to ensure strict implementation of MCC

KULGAM, Mar 20: The District Election Officer (DEO) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan today chaired a meeting of enforcement agencies at the mini-secretariat, here.

During the meeting the DEO called for strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged all for strict adherence to all guidelines of Election Commission of India.

DEO directed that FST and SST teams shall work in coordinated manner as per the guidelines of ECI.

It is important to mention here that a dedicated district level control room has been established here to ensure seamless redressal of public complaints and ensure smooth conduct of elections.

The meeting was attended by the AROs, Dy-DEO, Nodal Officers, ETO, Manager Lead Bank, Assistant Controller Drugs, Dy-SP Hq and other concerned officers.