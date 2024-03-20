Integrated Election Control Room, MCMC Centre established in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: In order to ensure better coordination among line departments for smooth conduct of upcoming Lok Sabha election related activities and to monitor violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), if any, an Integrated Election Control Room and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee(MCMC) Centre has been established at DC/DEO Office Srinagar.

The DC Srinagar/District Election Officer Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today inspected the Integrated Election Control Room and MCMC Centre equipped with latest technologies for smooth, fair and transparent conduct of the Lok Sabha elections-2024 in the District.

The DC/DEO took stock of the facilities and equipment’s installed at both the facilities and also interacted with the designated Nodal Officers and deployed staff.

On the occasion, the DC/DEO said that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the Integrated Election Control Room has been set up as a tool to effectively coordinate the functioning of various agencies engaged in the election process.

He said that the Integrated Election Control Room will have call receiving facility on 1950, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) scrutiny of media channels, Social Media analysis, C-vigil teams and General grievances related to the election through ECI portal.

Similarly, the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Centre at the District Level will work as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India to keep close vigil on paid news during the Lok Sabha Elections-2024.

The MCMC will provide certification after scrutinizing Political Advertisements to be telecast / broadcast over TV / Radio Channels / Audio – Video displays/cinema halls / Internet based media / Websites including Social Media , e-papers & Cable Network during General Elections.

Nodal Officer MCMC, Ahsan ul Haq Chisti, Nodal Officer, Integrated Election Control Room, Mirza Shahid Ali and other concerned accompanied the DC/DEO during the visit.

Emphasis was laid on to have proactive approach and sensitise the staff down the line to ensure free, fair, transparent and seamless conduct of the Lok Sabha Elections.