Democratically elected Govt is panacea for ills afflicting J&K: Harsh

Excelsior Correspondent

CHENANI, July 13: Accusing the present regime for neglect of common masses facing denial of even the basic amenities, Harsh Dev Singh, Former Minister and senior AAP leader said that a democratically elected government alone is panacea for the ills afflicting J&K.

Addressing gatherings at Gharian and Dhanas villages in Chenani today, Harsh Dev claimed that Babus from other States have hardly any idea about peculiar problems of J&K’s diversities and they have failed to satisfy urges of the people.

“While frequent power outages and acute drinking water crisis has made lives of people a living hell, the helmsmen seemed to be least bothered about the sufferings of public,” he maintained adding: “As the affected people are protesting on roads, a highly apathetic bureaucracy prefers to remain cocooned in their sanitized environment quite unmindful of woes of agitating masses.”

The AAP leader said that not only is the common man annoyed over the administrative apathy but varied sections of society have expressed disapproval with the proxy rule of the Centre.

He said that people in rural areas in particular are the worst victims of government apathy with none to respond to their shrill cries for justice.

Harsh Dev further said: “Deprived of proper connectivity and communication, the people residing in several remote and far-flung areas have lost contacts with outside world due to road blocks and disruption of traffic on damaged roads for months together.”