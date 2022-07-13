Fire & Emergency Services aspirants hold protest, demand CBI enquiry

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Demanding CBI enquiry, the aspirants of Fire and Emergency Services held protest here today.

A large number of aspirants of Fire and Emergency Services assembled outside Press Club and held protest. They raised slogans demanding CBI enquiry.

While talking to the media persons, one of the protestors said that the recruitment list of Fire and Emergency Services is full of scam. “The names, which surfaced in the list along with some officials, had done this scam and a CBI enquiry should be initiated in it”, he added.

“The names of the aspirants which appeared in the list joined their duties the very next day without any verification”, the protestors alleged and added that they will continue their protest till justice prevails.

Another protestor said that they held protest in Srinagar several times, but no one listened to them. “We held around 50 protests in Srinagar, but all in vain. We came to Jammu with a hope that administration will listen to our demand”, he added.

We will continue our protest and if needed, will protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi till a CBI enquiry is not ordered in the recruitment scam in Fire and Emergency Services.

They urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to order a CBI probe as Fire and Emergency Services same is the mother of all scams.