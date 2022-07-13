Service of people is only motto of BJP: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Maintaining that BJP is serving people with dedication and without any self-interest, Sat Sharma, former Minister and J&K BJP president, today said his party is available for service of people 24x7x365.

Sat Sharma (CA), accompanied by Ashwani Sharma, former MLA and Sanjay Baru, convener, Urban Local Body Cell, J&K BJP stated this while talking to people at party headquarter, here today while attending public grievances.

Numerous individuals and deputations from different parts of Jammu & Kashmir visited the party office to represent the issues of their respective areas as well as their individual concerns before the senior party leadership.

Main issues presented in the camp were related to the water, electricity, lanes, drains, roads, health, revenue departments, Ration issue etc.

Sat Sharma immediately discussed their issues with the concerned officers after which he assured them that their issues would be addressed soon.

Listening to their issues represented by the deputations, Sat Sharma telephonically talked to the concerned departmental officials and issued letters for the others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma stressed that BJP is serving the nation and the society dedicatedly without any self-interest shown by its workers. He asserted that with this selfless working, BJP has won the trust of masses and the common masses believe the party as their own family. He added that this love and affection of the people for BJP is strengthening the party with every passing day.