DELHI: Public parks, gardens to open from Monday; bars allowed with 50% capacity

DELHI: Bars have been allowed to open from Monday in Delhi between 12pm and 10pm with 50% seating capacity.

Public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities have been allowed as part of the gradual unlock process in Delhi.

Restaurants to remain open with 50 per cent capacity from 8am to 10pm.

Private offices will run at 50% capacity from 9am to 5pm.

All standalone shops in markets and malls to remain open.

In govt offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest.

All markets, market complexes, and malls permitted to open from 10am to 8pm.