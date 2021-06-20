Over 3.06 cr Covid vaccine doses still available with states: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: More than 3.06 crore (3,06,34,638) Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

As many as 24,53,080 more will be received by them within the next three days, it added.

So far, the Centre has provided 29.10 crore (29,10,54,050) doses to the states. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 26,04,19,412 doses, as per data available this morning.

Till now 27,66,93,572 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 38,10,554 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hrs.

