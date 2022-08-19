DP, JKP nab terror operative from Delhi

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Delhi Police’s Special Cell & J&K police, with the help of central agencies, apprehended one Mohd. Yaseen from Delhi. He was working as an agent in Hawala money terrorism related to the funding of terror outfits LeT & Al Badr.

During probe, he disclosed that the hawala money is being sent to India at Surat & Mumbai through South Africa. He was the Delhi link in this hawala chain and from Delhi, this amount was further transferred to J&K through different couriers: Delhi Police