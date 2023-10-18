Delhi-LG Approves Substantial Increase In Monthly Relief For Kashmiri Migrants

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has given his official approval for an enhancement in the Adhoc Monthly Relief (AMR) provided to Kashmiri migrants residing in the national capital.

The relief amount has been increased from Rs 10,000 per month to Rs 27,000 per month.

This move marks the first substantial increase in the AMR in over 15 years, with the last update dating back to 2007 when the amount was doubled from the initially fixed Rs 5,000 per family, which was set in 1995.

The AMR serves as crucial support to Kashmiri migrants and is provided under the Central Government’s Security Related Expenditure (Relief and Rehabilitation) Scheme.

This program aims to contribute to the relief and rehabilitation efforts of families affected by militancy.

Under the updated guidelines, it will be mandatory to seed Aadhar details for all family members eligible for AMR.

Additionally, relief payments to the migrants will be exclusively processed through the Aadhar Payment Bridge System (APBS) and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Currently, the AMR is being disbursed to around 2,000 families in the national capital. This number is expected to grow by nearly 70 per cent as more “units” are factored in, reflecting the increase in the number of family members.

The initiative serves as a testament to the government’s commitment to supporting and aiding Kashmiri migrants residing in Delhi during their times of need. (AGENCIES)