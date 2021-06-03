Delhi HC seeks response of Baba Ramdev, others on suit filed by DMA

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response from all defendants including yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and others in a suit filed by the Delhi Medical Association (DMA).

The Court has also sought response from social media platforms including Twitter, media channels and other unnamed defendants. The Petitioner association also sought restraining Baba Ramdev from disseminating false statements and false information about Patanjali’s Coronil.

The bench of Justice C Harishankar, after issuing summons to defendants in the suit, fixed the matter for next hearing on August 12 before joint registrar and July 13 before the court.

The Court after conclusion of the submissions made by lawyers, said that summons have been issued to unnamed defendants as well. It would be advisable that responses are not restricted to maintainability, said the court.

Senior Advocate Rajeev Dutta representing Plaintiff DMA during processing submitted, “Baba Ramadev’s statement in public is damaging the reputations of science and doctors.This is a suit for civil rights of doctors. He has used derogatory words for allopathy.”

Advocate Dutta further said, “Baba Ramdev’s statement against medical science is affecting the members. He has said science is fake. At this juncture during pandemic when doctors are working hard round the clock to save people, it’s really demoralising.”

“It is hitting the whole science in the country,” the Delhi Medical Association lawyer added.

DMA lawyers further submitted, “Baba Ramdev, who has huge followship has made very derogatory statement against us. We are the front warriors. We have lost many doctors and medical staff during pandemic. Statement made by him directly insulted the doctors. Lakhs of people have died due to allopathy. He says we are stupid.”

Meanwhile the court asked the Counsel for Plaintiff, “I don’t think that your allopathy branch is so weak that anybody says anything you’ll seek an injunction.”

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar for Defandent no-1 raised a preliminary objection to the maintainability of the suit.

Advocate Ankur Mahindro also represented DMA in the matter.

The DMA has also lodged a police complaint recently against Baba Ramdev for allegedly describing modern medicine as a “stupid science”.(AGENCY)