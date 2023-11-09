Delhi govt ready to bear cost of artificial rain to combat pollution; can do it by Nov 20 with Centre’s support: Officials

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: The Delhi government has decided to bear the entire cost of artificial rain for combating hazardous air pollution in the city and directed the chief secretary to present the government’s views before the Supreme Court on Friday, officials said.

If the Centre supports the decision, the Delhi government can arrange for first artificial rain in the city by November 20, they said on Thursday.

“In a significant development, the Delhi government has decided to bear the cost of artificial rain that could be made to happen by November 20 if the Centre extends its support to the Delhi government,” said a senior government functionary.

The Kejriwal government has plans to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding to combat air pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai held a meeting with scientists from IIT-Kanpur who explained that cloud seeding can only be attempted when there are clouds or moisture in the atmosphere.

“Experts anticipate that such conditions could develop around November 20-21. We have asked the scientists to prepare a proposal by Thursday that will be submitted to the Supreme Court,” the minister told reporters.

Rai emphasised that obtaining the necessary clearances and permissions for using this technology from both the central and the state governments is a time-sensitive matter.

India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI that inducing artificial rain can only be attempted when there are clouds or moisture available.

Artificial rain through cloud seeding involves dispersing substances into the air to encourage condensation, resulting in precipitation. The most common substances used for cloud seeding include silver iodide, potassium iodide and dry ice (solid carbon dioxide). These agents provide the nuclei around which water vapour can condense, ultimately leading to the formation of rain or snow.

This weather modification technique has been utilised in various parts of the world, primarily in regions experiencing water scarcity or drought conditions.

However, the effectiveness and environmental impact of cloud seeding remain subjects of ongoing research and discussion. (PTI)