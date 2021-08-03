Delhi govt approves salary hike for MLAs

New Delhi, Aug 3: Delhi MLAs will now get Rs 90,000 per month as salary and allowances with the Arvind Kejriwal government approving a hike cap recommended by the Centre on Tuesday.

Earlier, each MLA was getting Rs 53,000, including Rs 12,000 as salary and the remaining amount as allowances, the government said in a statement.

With this hike, each legislator will get Rs 30,000 as salary and allowances totalling Rs 60,000, it said.

Despite the hike, Delhi MLAs will continue to be among the lowest-paid legislators in the country, it claimed.

The salary of Delhi's MLAs hasn't increased in 10 years and the Kejriwal government had requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states, the statement said.