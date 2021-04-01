Delegations of DDC members from Ramban, J&K Nationalist’s People Front call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: A delegation of DDC members from Ramban today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation led by DDC Chairperson, Dr. Shamshad Shan submitted a memorandum of issues and demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to strengthening of road connectivity and power infrastructure in Ramban, establishment of drug rehabilitation centre to curb drug menace, rationalization of teachers and lecturers in Education sector, addressing the shortage of medical staff, besides creation of auditorium and stadium, Industrial estate and exploring the tremendous tourist potential in the district.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation observed that steps have already been initiated to improve infrastructure in various sectors including Education, Industry and Healthcare Sector , the results of which are visible on the ground. He further said that rationalization of the teachers would be done soon.

For areas like Ramban, provision of 50 % incentive has been kept to provide sustained handholding and promote small industries.

The Lt Governor asked the elected representatives to play their active part in the formulation of District plans.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist’s People Front led by Sh. Sheikh Muzaffar met the Lt Governor and apprised him of various issues of public importance including augmenting irrigation facilities and power supply, besides strengthening the internal road connectivity in districts.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government is taking comprehensive measures to ensure equitable and balanced development in all areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured the members of the delegation that all their genuine issues would be looked into for their early redressal.