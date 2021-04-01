Anurag Thakur takes first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI: Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Parliament on Thursday.

He appealed to people to continue to follow precautions, spread awareness and exercise health safety measures.

“I took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Parliament today. I appeal to all citizens who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated and also encourage others. Please continue to follow precautions, spread awareness and exercise health safety measures,” Thakur tweeted.

This comes as the third phase of coronavirus vaccination for all above 45 years has begun across the country this morning. The Centre has warned that the situation is going from “bad to worse” and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

India had started COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines — Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). (AGENCY)