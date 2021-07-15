Delegations of DDC & BDC Chairpersons call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Delegations of Chairpersons of District Development Councils (DDCs) and Block Development Councils (BDCs) of Jammu Division called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation of DDC Chairpersons comprising Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC Jammu; Saraf Singh Nag, Chairman DDC Reasi; Keshav Dutt Sharma, Chairman DDC Samba; Koushal Kotwal, Chairman, DDC Doda; Juhi Pathania, Vice-Chairperson, DDC Udhampur and Subhash Chander, Member DDC Samba, expressed their gratitude towards the Lt Governor for the efforts and endeavours of UT Government to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K which is in line with the vision of Prime Minister.

The members of the delegation shared their inputs and suggestions, and put forth their demands by submitting a memorandum to the Lt Governor pertaining to various administrative measures that can be taken to optimize the planning and execution process at the grassroots level, besides highlighting the pertinent issues of their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BDC Chairpersons led by Sh. Arun Kumar Sharma, Chairman, BDC Sunderbani also met the Lt Governor and apprised him about various issues pertaining to the promotion of tourism sector in the region, electrification of SC/ST habitations, installation of Solar lights, upgradation of grid stations and health facilities at Sub District Hospital Sunderbani, with adequate doctors and nursing staff.

The other members of the delegation including Sh Surinder Kumar, Chairman, BDC Marh; Sh Brijeshwar Singh, Chairman, BDC Barnoti; Sh Sanjeet Kumar, Chairman, BDC Jaganoo; Sh Shafiq Mir, Chairman, BDC Buffliaz among others, also highlighted the issues and concerns of public importance of their respective areas, and sought intervention of the Lt Governor to address the same.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegations underscored that the government is taking several objective steps including training of elected representatives, adoption of best practices to make the institutions of DDCs and BDCs more vibrant and impactful for the benefit of common people.

The Lt Governor assured the members that all their inputs, suggestions would be looked into meticulously for incorporating them in the government policies, besides the demands and issues put forth would be taken up with the concerned authorities for their speedy redressal on merit.

He further impressed upon the Chairpersons to continue their endeavours for the holistic development and welfare of the residents of their respective areas.