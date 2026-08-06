Delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Mohd Iqbal Ahangar, Chairman, Coordination Committee J&K and Chairman, South Global Peace Foundation, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Sofi Arfat, former Chairman, Municipal Committee Ashmuqam, and Advocate Shabir.

Ahangar projected various issues pertaining to establishment of a Maternity Hospital and functioning of Dialysis Centre at Dooru, upgradation of Verinag and Ashmuqam Hospitals, and several welfare issues of the OBC community.

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Syed Farooq Andrabi, Media Advisor and senior leader, J&K Apni Party also called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various development issues of Chadoora, Budgam.

Subsequently, Ghulam Nabi Bhat Palpori, senior PDP leader also met the Lieutenant Governor and put forth several issues of public importance including strengthening of Fire & Emergency services in Palpora, Noorbagh Baghwanpora Maternity Hospital, drinking water supply at various locations, and development of playgrounds at Kreshbal, Sangam Danmar and Palpora.

A delegation led by Rakesh Koul, District President BJP Anantnag also called on Lieutenant Governor.