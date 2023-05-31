Delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 31: Office bearers of Temples & Shrines Prabandhak Committee, Tral and Navdal Tirath Committee called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation headed by Dr Ramesh Bhat put forth various concerning issues related to rejuvenation and upkeep of the Navdal Tirath Sthan.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues projected during the interaction.

Safina Baig, Chairperson J&K Haj Committee along with members of J&K Haj Committee called on Lieutenant Governor.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, also attended the meeting.

The Chairperson and members of the Haj Committee discussed the arrangements put in place for the Haj pilgrims of Jammu Kashmir.

The Divisional Commissioner apprised the Lt Governor on the elaborate preparations including logistics and other facilities for smooth conduct of Haj pilgrimage.

The first batch of Haj pilgrims will be flagged off on June 7th from Srinagar International Airport.

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation, comprising of Alok B. Shriram, former President PHDCCI; Col Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General & CEO PHDCCI; A.P. Vicky Shaw, Chair PHDCCI-Kashmir and lqbal Fayaz Jan, Deputy Director PHDCCI J&K, apprised the Lt Governor on a range of issues relating to industry, trade, commerce and MSMEs in the region and lauded the Lt Governor-led UT Government for successful conduct of G20 Meeting in Srinagar.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them that all their issues and demands would be addressed on merit.