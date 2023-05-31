BJP to contact 10 lakh households under “Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan”: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Like other parts of the country, J&K BJP to reach 10 lakh house holds during “Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan” in the UT, party president J&K Ravinder Raina today said.

While addressing a press conference at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, Rajinder Raina informed that his party is undertaking countrywide “Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan” on the successful completion of nine years by Modi Government at the Centre and the party in J&K too will reach the masses with the successful achievements of the Union Government.

MP (Lok Sabha), Jugal Kishore Sharma, J&K BJP general secretary and J&K UT Programme convener, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, programme co-convener and vice-president, Yudhvir Sethi, programme team members Harinder Gupta, Pawan Sharma and Abhijeet Jasrotia were also present in the press conference.

Raina said in 2014, PM Modi took oath that his Government’s mantra will be “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwaas” and BJP Government served the people with dedication for the welfare of the needy with the motto of “Sewa, Sushasan, Gareeb Kalyan”. Modi served the 140 crore Indians, provided homes, toilets, ration, free vaccination during Covid epidemic, , financial assistance to farmers.

Every resident of J&K has been covered under Ayushmaan Yojana. Numerous scholarship schemes to the youth from every community has enabled them to receive higher education.

Modi has dedicated every work to the Gareeb Kalyan with transparency during the last nine years. Earlier the UPA Government was stuck with policy paralysis; now the Modi Government is working with decisive policies. It has raised the pride of every Indian and development has reached every corner. New schools, well equipped hospitals, quality roads, water, electricity, highways, tunnels, ring roads, AIIMS, medical colleges are the gifts to the J&K residents by the Modi Government, Raina added.

Dream of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” is being realized today. The heads of other countries are designating PM Modi as the ‘Boss’. All the nations have admitted PM Modi as the true leader of the world. “Our foreign policy is best today. Our economy is one amongst the best today, which is being strengthened further”. Indigenous weapons under Start-Ups are strengthening Indian defense. In IT and space technology, India is amongst the top nations of the world today. India is now being recognized as one of the ‘powerful nations’ today.

In J&K, the residents of PoJK, members of Valmiki, Gorkha, Gujjar Bakkarwal, Gaddi-Sippi, Pahadi, OBCs, Jats and other communities have been provided rights under the strong leadership of PM Modi.

During the G-20 meet, the representatives of the powerful nations visited J&K to witness the cordial atmosphere here. The Modi Government is working on the mission of Khushhaal Jammu & Kashmir taking into the confidence all the communities.

Under this “Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan” from 1st June to 30th June, intellectual meets, Sammelan of various communities at Assembly level will be conducted. Massive rallies will be organized, the programmes will be organized at Parliamentary and Assembly levels. Yoga Day would be organized on 21st June. Balidan Diwas of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee would be observed on June 23, PM will address the party cadre on this day. A massive “Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan” would be taken by BJP, he added.