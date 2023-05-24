Delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 24: Aftab Malik, Chairman, District Development Council Srinagar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The DDC Chairman submitted to the Lt Governor a memorandum of demands pertaining to different development works. The Lt Governor assured him of appropriate redressal of the genuine demands on merit.

Dr. Sudhakar Yedla, Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar discussed with the Lt Governor various issues pertaining to the smooth and efficient functioning of the premier educational Institute which included developing infrastructure for students and land allocation for new campus of NIT Srinagar.

The Lt Governor assured the Director NIT of all support and assistance in furthering the educational excellence and welfare of the students. Abhay Sopori, Santoor Maestro & Music Composer also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Abhay Sopori held discussion with the Lt Governor on the promotion of art, culture and music in Jammu Kashmir.

Later, a delegation of Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association also called on the Lt Governor and presented their concerning issues. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues.