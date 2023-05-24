CS launches e-Unnat Dashboard with auto-appeal system

*Breach of timelines for delivery of 103 services to attract penalty

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 24: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the PSGA auto-appeal system for 103 services offered by different Government departments through e-Unnat dashboard in presence of Commissioner Secretary GAD, Sanjeev Verma; Commissioner Secretary IT, Prerna Puri and Secretary Revenue, Piyush Singla.

The system will trigger appeal to appellate authorities once the time lines specified under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) for availing these services are breached for any of them.

Dr Mehta complimented the IT Department for integrating the feature in the vital digital services offered by these Departments to the citizens. He observed that this feature is going to act as a turning point in maintaining transparency and accountability in delivery of services to the public and eradicating corruption.

He maintained that auto escalation feature of online services is going to put an end to malpractices besides promoting fairness, a priority set by the current dispensation in all its affairs. He reiterated that it would ensure prevalence of discipline on part of both public servants and applicants itself. He made out that any sort of indiscipline or breach of timelines in providing the services would attract penalty as per the PSGA.

It was given out that majority of services belong to departments providing important day to day services to the public and constitutes bulk of G2C services provided here. These includes 25 services of Revenue Department, 26 of Industries & Commerce, 19 of H&UDD, 4 of Social Welfare, 5 of Horticulture, 6 each of Forest and Labour & Employment Departments, 2 each of FCS&CA and Home Departments, 3 of Jal Shakti and 1 of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department.

Some of the significant services brought under the Auto-appeal system are Issuance of Category Certificates by Tehsildar. It also includes Income, Property, Character, Legal Heir Certificates as well. Moreover attestation of Mutations, acquiring of Fard and Revenue Extracts from the Tehsil Offices across J&K too had been brought under this appellate system.

In addition the services like Issuance of Job Card under MGNREGA, obtaining of Water Connection from Jal Shakti, obtaining of marriage assistance, financial assistance under LadliBeti or Pensions from the Social Welfare Department, obtaining of Birth Certificate, Death certificate, Street Vending (Rehri) Licence from H&UDD, obtaining of Credit Cards by Artisans, Weavers from the Industries and Commerce Department too form part of the Auto-appeal system launched today by the Chief Secretary here.