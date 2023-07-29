Delegation Of QCI Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: The officials of Quality Control of India (QCI) led by its Secretary General, Dr Ravi P Singh called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The delegation comprising Dr Varinder Kanwar, CEO, NABET, QCI; Vikram Jindal, Lead, Sarpanch Samvaad; Manik Gupta, Dy. Director, Aditya Lakshman, Sr. Project Manager and the Lt Governor had productive discussion on sectoral assessment, particularly in healthcare, education and infrastructure.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor on various activities of QCI in J&K. They expressed their willingness in promoting and furthering development initiatives for the welfare of people in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of QCI and assured all assistance and support from the UT administration to QCI in their endeavours.