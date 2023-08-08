Delegation of AJKSCC, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: A delegation of All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee (AJKSCC) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan today.

The delegation representing various Sikh organisations from across the UT, including elected members of Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees led by Ajit Singh, Chairman AJKSCC expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for various unprecedented developmental activities and new milestones of governance in the UT.

The delegation of prominent Sikh community members put forth several issues pertaining to the community, including provision of reservation for the microscopic minority, introduction of Punjabi Language in the School Education in JKUT. They also discussed the matter of allotment of land for the reconstruction of historical Gurudwara Charan Kamal Asthan Guru Nanak Sahib Ji at Village Ser Manjla (Ram Nagar), Udhampur.

The Lt Governor assured the members of delegation for redressal of the genuine issues and demands put forth on priority.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Kashmir Jurists, an organisation of Advocates of Kashmir led by Adv Altaf lone called on Lieutenant Governor.

Later, a delegation of Kashmir Road Safety Foundation led by its chairman Nasir Ali Khan also called on the Lt Governor.