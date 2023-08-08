District Wushu C’ship concludes in Bandipora

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: The District Wushu Championship concluded at Government Higher Secondary School Ajas Bandipora, here today.

The two-day event witnessed participation of as many as 330 participants including a good number of female athletes. The championship was organized by District Wushu Association of Bandipora in collaboration with J&K Sports Council received a good support from the District Administration Bandipora. The 24 gold and silver medals each, besides bronze medals, were distributed among the first, second and third position holders respectively.

The Syed Jaffar-u-Din Bukhari Memorial Islamic Public School, Ajas bagged the overall 1st position securing nine gold medals, while Government Higher Secondary School, Ajas with three gold medals was placed second in the championship.

The prospective athletes were scouted during the championship and selected for the upcoming Union Territory Level Wushu Championship-2023 scheduled to be held later this year. The chief guest of the event was Major Abhinav Joshi from 13 Rashtriya Rifles Delta Company. He was flanked by Nazir Ahmad Wani, Principal Government Higher Secondary School, Ajas as guest of honour along with Padmashree awardee Fasil Ali Dar and other notable personalities and guests.

The chief guest said that the Wushu as a sport has gained global popularity as a sport. Applauding the organizers for the promotion and development of Wushu in the district, Major Abhinav said that the premier sporting body is committed to nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of sportsmanship.