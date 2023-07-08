Delegation Led By Mayor JMC Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 8: A delegation led by Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The delegation comprising of Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Mayor JMC, Chairmen of JMC Committees and Councillors apprised the Lt Governor on various issues of public importance pertaining to extension of benefits under pension and other welfare schemes.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of due consideration of the issues projected by them during the interaction.