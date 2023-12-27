Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Chairs Security Review Meeting In Jammu

Jammu, Dec 27: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the terror attack that left four Army jawans dead last week at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Army Chief, the Director General of J-K, senior officials of intelligence agencies and other concerned agencies.

In the meeting, Singh reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operations and the overall security situation.