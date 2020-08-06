Deepak Dutta clinches ‘Star of India 2020’ title

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: In an online dance competition organized by Kalki News and Kalki Foundation Trust Noida, Deepak Dutta son of Shashi and Vinod Dutta, eminent classical performers won ‘Star of India 2020’ title.

A handout stated that over 160 participants from all over India send their entries as recorded performances wherein Deepak Dutta-only participant from J&K presented classical free style and on the basis of theme, presentation and choreography he clinched 1st position and was bestowed with ‘Star of India 2020’ title.

The result was declared by the jury in the presence of Founder/Chairman Kalki News and Kalki Education Trust Noida, Varun Rastogi.

The handout also stated that Deepak Dutta has also received Kalki Gourav Samman from the same organization.

Deepak said that for the first time he has participated in an online competition and had amazing experience.

Presently Deepak Dutta is working as a Dance Teacher in APS Miran Sahib.