Deendayal Upadhayay’s legacy

Sir,

This has reference to commend the insightful article published in this paper on September 25, 2023, highlighting the visionary ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and their relevance in shaping a self-reliant India, or “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary serves as a timely reminder of his profound contributions as a nationalist political thinker, philosopher, economist, and advocate for Bharatiya culture and traditions. His belief in inclusive growth, rooted in our rich cultural heritage, was truly ahead of its time.

In the post-independence era, while the nation was grappling with the task of defining its identity and development path, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya stood firm in his conviction that India’s progress should not mimic the West but should instead be rooted in its own cultural ethos. His emphasis on Swadeshi, decentralization, and self-reliance laid the foundation for the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He reminded us that a nation comprises not only its land and people but also a collective will, a system based on Dharma, and ideals of life. His vision emphasized the sacred bond between the people and their motherland, epitomized by the concept of Bharatmata, and the duty of every citizen to serve this motherland.

In today’s world, as India strides towards self-reliance and embraces indigenous models for development, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s principles remain a guiding light. His philosophy, deeply rooted in our cultural traditions, is instrumental in shaping a prosperous and self-sufficient India.

I express my gratitude for bringing this enlightening perspective to your readers. It is our collective responsibility to carry forward the legacy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and work towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat that reflects his ideals of inclusivity, self-reliance, and cultural pride.

Nishu Sharma

Udhampur