Decision on protected areas in Ladakh must balance on development, national security: LG

LEH: Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday set a timeline of two months to frame guidelines for rationalisation of boundaries and final notification of protected areas in the union territory.

He also said any decision related to the region must balance developmental requirements, national security and biodiversity conservation.

Mathur directed officials concerned to get clarity from the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change over the applicability of various environmental laws like the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 for Ladakh. (AGENCIES)