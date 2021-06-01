Death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath observed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: All J&K Sadguru Kabir Sabha observed 51st death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath by following all SOPs and guidelines of COVID-19 issued by the Government at Sadguru Kabir Bhawan Bishnah, here today.

FC Bhagat, president of the Kabir Sabha while speaking on the occasion said that Shaheed Amarnath devoted himself for social cause, justice and implementation of constitutional rights for the benefit of the Dalit Samaj of J&K.

Bhagat said history reveals that during the year of 1970 there was great resentment among the Dalit Samaj against the deliberate denial of reservations rights by the then State Government despite such reservations rights were implemented throughout the country. “Ultimately Shaheed Amarnath sat on hunger strike and sacrificed his life for the cause of Dalit Samaj,” he said and added that due to his efforts the reservations rights were implemented in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, All India Confederation and NSYF of SC/ST/OBC organisations also remembered Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath on his Shaheedi Diwas. The program was organised by Dr Sameer Choudhary, J&K president NSYF, whereas the programme was chaired by RK Kalsotra, president of Confederation.

RK Kalsotra in his speech highlighted the struggle and achievements of Shaheed Amarnath and said that he (Amarnath) was born at Champa Botate in 1928 and attained Shaheedi for the cause of vulnerable sections of society by sacrificing his life while setting on fast unto death on June 1, 1970.

On this occasion, Om Parkash Bhagat, Head of British Ravidassia Heritage Foundation also paid rich tribute to the Shaheed Amarnath on his death anniversary.

Kalsotra said that that recently the Confederation had submitted a memorandum of demands to LG wherein many demands were similar to memorandum submitted by Shaheed Amar Nath Ji on May 21, 1970 to the then Chief Minister of J&K.

Chetana of JNU remembered and delivered a message to the SCs, STs and backward classes and appealed to stay united and fight for the rights of Dalits and vulnerable sections by adopting non-violent means, whereas Shabir Gurjar faculty member of DU demanded support from the masses for the fulfilment of demands of the SCs, STs and other vulnerable sections of the society and Dr Sameer Choudhary encouraged the youth to follow the footprints of Shaheed Amar Nath ji and stand for the rights of the community.

G R Bhagat, Yash Pal Bhagat, Dr Buti Ram Bhagat, Tersem Lal, Ashwani Kumar, Sat Pal Bhagat and Chaman Lal were among the prominent who paid rich tribute to Bhagat Amarnath.