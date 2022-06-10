De-escalating and diffusing, need of the hour

There emerges nothing , absolutely nothing out of creating and escalating a situation taking any pretext to justifying it. Why should there be hateful and provocative remarks or inflammatory statements initiated to fan trouble as we unfortunately witnessed in Bhaderwah town of Doda district which led to protests and counter protests between the two communities. Curfew had to be imposed in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar as a precautionary measure to bring the situation under control and not to let any untoward incident take place anywhere which could turn into a communal conflict. Army too has reportedly been asked to conduct a flag march in the town. More initiatives need to be taken so as to defuse the situation and ensuring speedy return of complete normalcy. The authorities on the other hand, must ensure that no such incident took place which had the potentiality of creating a communal divide and misunderstanding between the communities .

Any unwarranted and unjustified remarks which can hurt anyone’s religious feelings, we reiterate, deserves not only condemnation but even to be dealt with strictly under the law of the land. The uncalled for remarks made by Nupur Sharma from the BJP in a television debate in response to whatever provocation faced from a fellow panellist , cannot therefore be justified. She along with another spokesperson from the BJP , therefore, have not only been expelled from the Party but FIRs too have been registered against them by the Police authorities. That is what the system warrants and is provided for.

While it is ensured that the law will take its own course , it is astonishing as to why should there be unruly protests on roads, provocative statements , death warnings and even debasing anyone’s faith which can only boomerang and create anarchic situation in the country . Why should there be any legitimacy given to using or threatening to use and employing extra judicial and extra legal means to “punish” the alleged offender? This country , a democratic – sovereign – independent and increasingly secular and tolerant – is governed by the constitution and the rule of the law and cannot be governed by ways extraneous to the constitution and the law. That cannot be simply allowed. Hence, taking any plea, pretext, cause or reason to riot, create disturbances, settle things as if on streets, should not in any way be justified, least allowed. The UT administration must employ all means possible to have the law and order had its full sway and deal sternly with those few who want to add fuel to the fire. Nothing should , therefore, be done or caused to be done which creates a wedge , bad feelings and misunderstanding between the communities and communal harmony and mutual trust should be strengthened .

The need of the hour , therefore, is that saner elements come forward and contribute their mite to defuse and de-escalate the situation and ignore as also sideline those from whichever community, faith or political ideology, who try to fan the trouble for their own ends and agenda. We cannot rule out the urge to lodge protest and displeasure over hurt religious feelings by whichever community and even protest peacefully or even submit memorandum or protest letter /resolution to the authorities as those are recognised democratic and peaceful ways but in the garb of protests , using religious platforms and events for hate speeches and provocative statements serve no one’s purpose except that of the elements and forces who want to fish in troubled waters. That has to be clearly understood. Viral videos and misusing social media platforms wherefrom misinformation and hateful provocations and threatening are emanating and dished out, need to be stopped forthwith which the Government must do at the earliest. However, it is absolutely in the fitness of things that internet services have been snapped to pre-empt its further misuse by irresponsible elements . Let all of us ensure that Bhaderwah, a beautiful place in the UT and known for traditional brotherhood and harmony, returns to complete normalcy immediately.