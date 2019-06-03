DDC reviews implementation of PMAY

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 3: District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today reviewed implementation of centrally sponsored scheme Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY).

It was informed that under Phase-1 in Jammu and R S Pura 1059 houses have been approved, of which, 684 have been geo-tagged, construction of 542 have been started and 127 are at roof level. It was further informed that under Phase-11 in Arnia, Bishnah, Gho Manhasa, Khour, Jourian and Akhnoor, a total of 993 houses have been approved, of which, 623 have been geo-tagged and 52 have been completed.

DDC directed the officers to complete the geo-tagging of all approved houses within 15 days and complete the construction work of 127 houses, which are at roof level, till the end of this month.

He stressed upon the officers to expedite the pace of work so that housing for all mission could be completed in the State.

The DDC impressed upon the officers to strictly adhere to guidelines of the scheme and laid thrust on adopting hassle free procedure for sponsoring the cases so that maximum beneficiaries can avail the benefit of the scheme.

He directed the EOs to pay regular field visits for better results and look into the matters hampering timely execution of approved projects. Affordable Houses Scheme and Credit Linked Survey were also discussed during the meeting.

Chief Planning Officer Joginder Singh Katoch, Deputy Director Planning Ranjit Thakur besides senior officers from JDA, Housing Board and concerned departments were present in the meeting.