Countless shanties gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: A massive fire fuelled by high intensity winds gutted countless shanties of labourers in the Trikuta Nagar area early today, officials said.

However, there was no causalities reported in the blaze.

The fire broke out in the Maratha cluster near Trikuta Nagar Railway Station area around 0100 hours and rapidly spread to the entire area due to high intensity winds, according to locals. Click here to watch video

The Maratha cluster mainly housed migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, besides some Rohingyas.

“Suddenly flames started erupting from the Bengali shanties at around 1 am. They spread fast due to winds and turned into a massive fire”, a labourer hailing from Bihar said.

A lady hailing from West Bengal, who lost all her possessions in the blaze, said there are over 400 to 500 shanties in the area.

The fire was doused after over three hours, officials said.

In this regard cognizance has been taken by Bahu Fort Police.

Meanwhile, as a humanitarian gesture, Indian Army extended help to the fire victims and provided them relief material and food.