DDC Rajouri discusses District Capex Budget

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 30: To discuss the annual District Capex Budget 2021-22, District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan convened a meeting with the concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by ADC Rajouri, Sher Singh; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; SE PWD, Shahid Latief; PO ICDS, Kartar Singh; CEO Education, Gulzar Hussain; CMO, Dr Shamim Un Nissa Bhatti; Executive Engineers of the Jal Shakti, PWD, PMGSY, I&FC besides other concerned officers.

The DDC asked the concerned departments to formulate the plan in consultation with the PRI members as per the needs of their areas and submit the same at the earliest so that work on the proposed projects can be started timely. He further asked officers to explore all the avenues for capital expenditure, besides incorporating workable and efficient inputs and data for a rational and proper formulation of the plan proposals. He said that only work having an impact on the public should be incorporated.

Meanwhile, the DDC also chaired an emergency meeting and reviewed the measures for the efficient containment and management of COVID19 in the district. He directed the CMO to ensure maximum vaccination and testing, including hundred percent sampling for the contact tracing in the containment zones.

The DDC further asked the Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri to prepare a contingency plan with regard to the COVID19 situation. The concerned officer from the FCS&CA was asked to submit the details regarding the availability of the ration and other essentials in the district.