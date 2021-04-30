Rs 9500 fine imposed on shopkeepers for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Apr 30: Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve, in order to check the adherence of COVID-19 SOPs and the availability and prices of essential commodities, a market inspection team headed by the Assistant Commissioner, Revenue (ACR), Kargil, Shabir Hussain conducted a market checking of Kargil town and adjacent areas here, today.

Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Ruth Mary, Deputy Registrar Cooperatives, Dr Zakir Hussain, SHO Kargil, Manzoor Ahmad, besides the officers and officials of Police Department, Legal Metrology, Municipal Committee and other concerned officers were part of the team.

The team imposed fine of Rs 7500 against violators as they were found not wearing face masks.

The checking squad also interacted with the shopkeepers and consumers and urged them to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by administration for the safety of the public at large.

During the course of the visit, the team also inspected more than 25 food establishments including among others vegetable, fruit, mutton and chicken shops and took stock of the hygienic conditions of vegetables, fruits and other food items, charging of rates and other set standards.

Six business establishments were penalized on spot for violating the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Essential Commodities Act and a fine of Rs 2000 was collected from the offenders on spot.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Kargil has directed all the concerned officers to ensure regular inspections of markets within their respective jurisdictions across the district and take strict action against those violating COVID-19 SOPs, indulging in black marketing, overpricing and other malpractices especially during the holy month of Ramadan.