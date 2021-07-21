DDC Member calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 21: Member of District Development Council Srinagar from Khonmoh, Er Aijaz Hussain today called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

The DDC member discussed with the Lt Governor various matters of development of his constituency and welfare of its people.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands put forth by the DDC member. He assured him of redressal of all genuine issues on merit.

The Lt Governor asked the DDC member to continue his efforts for furthering the concerning issues of his people.