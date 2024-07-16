DDC Jammu approves all components of Capex Budget 2024-25

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: To expedite development, the DDC Chairman Jammu, Bharat Bhushan, led a meeting of the District Development Council, to review and approve the District Capex Budget 2024-25 for Jammu district. During this session, all previously pending components of the budget were finalised after making necessary modifications and incorporating inputs.

The meeting was attended by DDC Vice Chairman Suraj Singh, all other District Development Council members, ADDC Sher Singh, Chief Planning Officer Uttam Singh, ACD Dr. Vikas Sharma, BDOs and other concerned sectoral/ district officers.

The Council adopted two resolutions. The first resolution focussed on addressing the issue of encroachments along the Ranbir and Pratap Canals, mandating their immediate removal to restore the original flow and capacity of these waterways.

The second resolution called for comprehensive remodelling and other essential measures to ensure that irrigation water effectively reaches the most remote villages in Gajansoo Marh and RS Pura regions, addressing current deficiencies in water distribution to these areas.

Furthermore, the Council recognised the necessity of convening a meeting with the Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department to conduct a thorough review and assessment of the achievements and performance of various departments within the district.

The meeting concluded with the approval of the District Development Council to the plan proposals of 2024-25, with slight changes in proposals under BDC and PRI components and underlined the need for enhanced coordination among various departments to ensure the timely and efficient execution of development projects, thus contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the region.