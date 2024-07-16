Ace fencer Chhavi wins bronze in team event in New Zealand

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Ace young, upcoming female sabre fencer of Jammu and Kashmir, Chhavi Sharma has brought laurels to the country by winning bronze medal in Sabre girls team event in Cadet and Junior Commonwealth Fencing Championship undergone at Chirst Church, New Zealand.

Other three team members were Zaferlin from Tamil Nadu, Tanvi of Karnataka and Tanishya Singh from Delhi. For third place, Indian girls sabre team won against Scotland by 42-45 and in semi-finals, girls lost to Australia by very close score of 43-45.

Pertinently, Chhavi Sharma (International fencer of J&K) also participated in Asian Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship which was held at Manama Behrain, World Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship Riyad Saudi Arabia. Besides, she also won many medals in national level fencing championships.

Chhavi is presently being trained at Montessori Fencing Club Jammu under the expert coaching of Ujjwal Gupta (former International fencer and Gold medalist).