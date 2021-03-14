DDC chairpersons to preside over meetings, MLAs to be members; control of nearly two dozen Deptts likely

Working to start from Apr 1, will formulate schemes for next FY

*BDCs, Panchayats may also get more powers

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 14: With a view to empower the District Development Councils (DDCs), the Government is likely to give powers to its chairpersons to preside over meetings of the Councils with all MLAs of the district as members and control of nearly two dozen Departments with their functioning likely to start from next financial year of April 1, 2021.

With third tier of the Panchayati Raj System-the DDCs set to get major powers, at the same time, the Government is also mulling further empowerment of the Block Development Councils (BDCs) as well as Panchayats, which constitute second and first tier of the Panchayati Raj by allocating them control of some more departments and raising their financial powers after sometime.

Though the Union Territory Government is yet to come out with revised Warrant of Precedence and functions of the DDCs, sources told the Excelsior that the Government is likely to accord powers to the DDC chairpersons to preside over meetings of the Councils by raising their protocol while MLAs of the district, whenever they are elected after the Assembly elections, will attend the meeting as members.

“The DDC members will also attend the meeting but they will be below in the protocol than MLAs but will have major say in development works of their constituencies in the Council meetings. Besides, the DDC members will also be entitled to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) which they will be able to utilize for development of their areas,” sources said.

They added that the DDCs will control nearly two dozen Government departments. In fact, majority of Government departments in the rural areas will be under their control and development priorities and works will be finalized in the DDC meetings. All Government officers posted in the rural areas will be under control of the DDCs to facilitate development works and implementation of programmes and policies formulated by the Councils in their meetings.

“Working of the DDCs is expected to start with new Financial Year of 2021-22 from April 1 by when revised Warrant of Precedence and functions and powers of the DDCs will be out,” sources said, adding that works in rural areas of the districts will be finalized by the Councils for the next fiscal year.

Along with the District Development Councils, the Government also proposed to further enhance powers and funding of the Block Development Councils and Panchayats from next financial year.

The Block Development Councils, which form second tier of the Panchayati Raj System while Panchayats, which are first-tier of the System, are likely to get control of certain more departments and financial powers to ensure that pace of development is further enhanced in the rural areas.

“This will also address the concerns of the first two-tiers of Panchayati Raj System, who were aghast over massive powers being conferred on the District Development Councils,” sources said.

However, as far as constitution of the District Development and Planning Committees is concerned, sources said a decision will be taken after Warrant of Precedence and powers of the District Development Councils are released, which are expected within next seven to 10 days.

The Government has so far not taken any decision on constitution of separate Finance Commission for the Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said, adding that in many States there is separate Commission for the rural bodies which regulates funding for all three tiers of the Panchayati Raj System.

“Till the Finance Commission is constituted, the District Development Councils, Block Development Councils and Panchayats will continue to get their funds from the Rural Development Department,” sources said.

There is also provision of certain direct funding of the DDCs, BDCs and Panchayats by the Central Government.

It may be mentioned here that the Jammu and Kashmir Government had recently released Warrant of Precedence for the DDC chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members, which had evoked strong resentment from the elected members. Following a meeting of the DDC representatives with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Government has decided to redraft the Warrant of Precedence and assured that status of chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members will be upgraded.