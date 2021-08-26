DCs authorised to transfer Tehsildars, other revenue officers in J&K

JAMMU, Aug 26: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday authorised Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to transfer or post revenue officers — including Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdwars and Pathwari — within their respective districts in the Union Territory.

”In partial modification of government order no 810-JK(GAD) of 2020, it is hereby ordered that the transfer of Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdwars and Pathwari shall be effected by the Divisional Commissioners concerned, who shall place their services at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners for further posting within their respective districts,” read an order issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwived on Thursday.

The order further said that all Deputy Commissioners shall be competent to effect transfers and postings of the Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdwars and Pathwari within their respective districts and also to assign the charge of any such vacant posts, till regular arrangement in respect of such vacant posts is made.

”The transfers and postings of Naib Tehsildars, Girdwars and Pathwari can also be made by the Sub District Magistrates within their respective jurisdictions, who are also authorised to assign the charge of any such vacant posts, till regular arrangement is made,” it added.

In a separate order, the government ordered that the APRs of District Level Officers, including Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers having co-terminus jurisdiction with that of the Deputy Commissioner shall also be initiated by the DC concerned.

It further ordered that the Sub Divisional Magistrate shall continue to be the initiating officer for writing up of APRs of Tehsildars, as already specified. (Agencies)