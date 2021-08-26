Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal inaugurates Virtual Traffic Courts

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: The Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal today inaugurated two Virtual Traffic Courts at Srinagar and Jammu in an impressive ceremony held at District Court Complex Mominabad Srinagar.

The Virtual Traffic Court at Srinagar was inaugurated physically while Virtual Traffic Court at Jammu was inaugurated virtually, in presence of the Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, who is also Chairperson of IT Committee and Administrative Judge for District Srinagar, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Sanjay Dhar attended the ceremony at Srinagar whereas, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Puneet Gupta and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani attended the ceremony virtually from Jammu wing of the High Court.

The function was attended by R. K. Chhibber Chairman & Managing Director J&K Bank Ltd. and other Civil and Police officers, besides the Officers of the Registry of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and District Judiciary of Srinagar and Jammu.

Virtual Court is an initiative of E-Committee of Supreme Court in collaboration with Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India. It is a concept aimed at eliminating the presence of litigant or lawyer in the Court and adjudication of the case online. In a trial by Virtual Court, neither litigant shall come to the Court nor will Judge have to sit physically in the Court to adjudicate the case.

The digital challans prepared by the Traffic Police or captured by the cameras will be sent in a digital form to the virtual courts. The Courts, as per Section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, will issue special summons to the violator via her/his mobile phone. Once a violator receives intimation on her/his mobile phone, she/he would have the option to either contest the summons or pay by visiting the web portal, https://Vcourts.gov.in.

In case the violator decides not to contest and pleads guilty, she/he will pay the requisite minimum fine through online mode on the day and the time of her/his choosing within the stipulated period. On payment of Fine, such matters may be treated as disposed off. Citizen neither have to wait in lines in Courts nor have to face the Traffic cops. It will increase productivity of citizen as well as Judicial Officers. It will promote greater accountability and neutralize the malpractices, thus bettering life of people.

Under the MoU, the fines imposed and deposited by the traffic violator shall be credited through web portal managed by J&K Bank for being remitted to the Government Exchequer. This replacement of the concept of manual challans with the Electronically Generated Digital Challans shall be user friendly for the common commuters and transporters.

While inaugurating the Virtual Traffic Courts, Chief Justice, Justice Pankaj Mithal under-lined the importance of online proceedings through Virtual Courts and added that this mode of virtual hearings shall be cost effective, time saving and hassle-free, for the traffic violators and dedicated this facility to the citizens of Jammu & Kashmir.

Functioning of the Virtual Court was made possible with the full endeavour and efforts of Chairperson I.T Committee High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey.