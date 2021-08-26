Two Hizb Militants Arrested In Kishtwar, Arms and Ammunition Recovered: Police

JAMMU, Aug 26: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Outfit in Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

In a statement , the police said that On 24th August it was reliably learnt by Police Station Chatroo that two youth namely Ashfaq qayoom Tak son of Abdul Qayoom Tak resident of Passerkot Takpura Tehsil Chatroo, Kishtwar and Tousif Giri son of Gh Qadir Giri resident of Pochhal Tehsil Kishtwar were in close contact of the militant of HM outfit from Anantnag Kashmir.

The spokesman further stated that both arrested militants were providing information with regard to the security forces to the militants and were hatching conspiracy to carry out militant acts in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chatroo. On this information a case FIR No 53/2021 U/Sec 13, 18-B UAPA dated 24.8.201 has been registered at Police Station Chatroo.

Accordingly joint search operation was launched on specific information by Police Kishtwar, Army 11RR and CRPF 52Bn in the forest area of Naid Gam Chatroo on intervening night of 25/26th August and both the militants were arrested and after sustained interrogation they disclosed that they have kept some arms and ammunition in the forest area of Pingnal Chatroo. On their disclosure today on 26th August the hideout was busted. During which one pistol, one pistol magazine, twenty pistol rounds, one grenade, one Magazine of AK-47, two wireless sets, three leaflets of Letter pad of Hizb, they said.

Further investigation of the case is going on. More arrests expected in the coming days, reads the statement.(Agencies)