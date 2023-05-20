DC Udhampur reviews progress under Jal Jeevan Mission

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 20: To review the progress of effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in the district, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Sachin Kumar Vaishya chaired a meeting of officers of line departments.

The meeting discussed forest clearance of proposed projects and other issues that may arise during implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the district.

At outset, SE Jal Shakti, R K Mahajan gave a brief about the latest progress of 159 schemes of Jal Jeevan Mission and role of different line departments in the effective implementation of the Mission in the district.

While reviewing the Sub Division wise progress of the schemes being executed under Jal Jeevan Mission, the DC said that the Mission is centrally sponsored scheme launched by the Government of India with objective to provide100 per cent tap water to all households.

The DC exhorted the officers of the PHE Department to work with enthusiasm and grit for the effective implementation of the schemes in letter and spirit.

The concerned officers were directed to expedite the pace of work to ensure that the all projects were completed well in time to provide necessary benefits to the general public. Concerned officers were directed to visit the rural and far flung areas of the district to get first hand information of the progress of works under JJM schemes. The DC directed all the officers of line departments to work in coordination for best results at all levels.