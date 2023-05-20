Landslide blocks Mughal Road

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 20: A heavy landslide blocked Mughal Road due to which the nomads migrating to Kashmir along with their livestock are suffering badly and are unable to cross the road.

Not only the nomads but also those moving to Dhoks or for other purpose are also suffering badly.

The vehicles were seen stranded on both side of the landslide waiting for clearance of road.

The closure of Mughal Road effects people badly as it connecting Poonch-Rajouri with Shopian district in Kashmir.

When contacted PSI Rajat Nanawant said that road closure was triggered by a huge landslide.

Executive Engineer Mughal Road, Mohd Shoket said that men and machinery have been pressed into service to restore the road for traffic and it will be cleared at the earliest.